Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers ahead of this summer, after another fine season in the Championship.

Hamer, 24, joined Coventry City from PEC Zwolle upon the Sky Blues’ promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Since, the Dutchman has become a huge fan favourite at the club, making 74 league appearances across his two seasons so far.

This time round, Hamer has scored three and assisted six in his 32 Championship appearances.

But leading into the summer transfer window, both Celtic and Rangers have been closely linked with a move for Hamer, with a number of other clubs being linked alongside the midfielder.

And writing in a recent Q&A on CoventryLive, reporter Andy Turner has had his say on Hamer’s Coventry City future:

“Mark Robins wants to keep his best players but he’s also realistic about these things. If City get an offer that hits their valuation for the player and the player wants to go then there’s not a lot they can do really, and sometimes you just have to accept that’s the case. Most clubs are selling clubs and if the money is right and it can be reinvested to strengthen the squad, that’s the most important thing.

“Hamer stands out at this level and sometimes you just have to accept that these things are inevitable. It would be great to see Hamer stay for another season but it wouldn’t surprise me if something happened in the summer.”

A star player…

Coventry City have surprised everyone this season with their performances in the Championship. Mark Robins’ side were in and around the top-six for much of the start of the season, but they’ve since dropped back down into a mid-table position.

One win in six performances sees the Sky Blues sitting in 11th place of the table. Poor form leading into the summer could see Coventry City struggle next time round and losing Hamer in the process could further damage their next season in the second tier.

He’s a fine player, no doubt, and as the above comments suggest, the club might just have to suck it up and accept that Hamer will eventually move on to bigger and better things.

Up next for them is a home game v Blackburn Rovers after the international break.