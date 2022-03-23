Hull City youngster Macauley Snelgrove has joined Cleethorpes Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have let the attacker head out the exit door again to get some more first-team experience under his belt with the Northern Premier League promotion chasers.

Snelgrove, 19, has returned to Cleethorpes where he spent time earlier this season and will stay there until the summer now.

He was a hit with the non-league side and scored six goals before heading back to his parent club in January.

One for the future at Hull City

Snelgrove has risen up through the academy at Hull City and has been a regular for their Under-23s side over recent times.

The Hull-born man will be eager to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming in making the step up to the first-team over the next few years.

He was handed his first professional contract in March 2021 and came off the bench in pre-season friendlies last summer against Scunthorpe United and Sunderland under former boss Grant McCann.

Hull City have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Andy Smith (Grimsby Town), Ahmed Salam (Linfield), Will Jarvis (Scarborough Athletic), Josh Hinds (Gainsborough Trinity) and Jevon Mills (Falkirk) and will be keen to see how they all develop as a result of exposure to senior football.

Shota Arveladze’s side are currently 20th in the Championship table and are 13 points above the drop zone with seven matches left.