Swansea City’s Yan Dhanda will ‘almost certainly be allowed to leave’ the club this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City are expected to cut ties with the attacking midfielder at the end of the season.

Dhanda, 23, has fallen down the pecking order with the Championship side under Russell Martin.

He is out of contract at the end of June and most signs point towards him leaving the Welsh outfit as a free agent.

Out-of-favour at Swansea City

Swansea City landed Dhanda back in 2018 under Graham Potter after their relegation from the Premier League and he scored on his debut away at Sheffield United.

He has since made 63 appearances in all competitions over the past few years and has chipped in with five goals and eight assists.

His game time has significantly dried up now though and he has played only seven times this term altogether.

Dhanda was linked with a departure in the January transfer window with Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 27.01.21, 18.33) claiming Bolton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle, Crewe Alexandra, Burton Albion and MLS side DC United were keen but nothing materialised in the end.

Prior to his move to the Swans, he spent time in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before Liverpool came calling as a youngster.

He had five years at Anfield and was a regular for the Reds at various youth levels before they let him leave for the Championship.

Swansea City are back in action after the International break away to rivals Cardiff City.