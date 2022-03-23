QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is said to be a summer target of West Ham’s.

West Ham boss David Moyes is said to have been impressed by Dieng’s performances at QPR – the Senegalese international broke into the starting line-up last season and has since established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

Fresh claims from ExWHUemployee have revealed that Dieng is a target of the Hammers’, but what has QPR boss Mark Warburton previously said about Dieng’s future in west London?

Not going cheap…

Sheffield United were linked with a surprise move for Dieng back in January. A report from The Sun suggested that the R’s would sell Dieng for as little as £6million, but hitting back at those reports, Warburton said:

“No one here is going cheap. I read about a price tag on Seny. Ludicrous. The fans need not worry. The owners will put the right price on the players.

“Every player in the world has got a value. If anyone leaves QPR it will be on the owners’ terms. If they leave it doesn’t matter, because they’ll leave at a price that represents great value for QPR.”

QPR have a number of players who could attract Premier eague interest in the summer, and fans will be weary of certain links cropping up again should the club miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Dieng, Rob Dickie and Ilias Chair have all had top flight links in the past. But given QPR’s current goalkeeper woes, losing Dieng in the summer would be a huge blow to the club.

He’s a top goalkeeper in the second tier. He has the ability to eventually plat in the top flight but whether that will be in a QPR shirt or not remains to be seen.

The R’s return to Championship action against Fulham after the international break.