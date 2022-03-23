Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has heaped praise on defender Michal Helik.

Barnsley’s head coach says that the defender is ‘one of their best players’ after another call-up to the Poland national team.

Helik, 26, has been a hit at Oakwell again this season as he looks to help his side stay up in the Championship.

His focus right now in on his international duties and he lines up against Asbaghi’s country Sweden next week.

His manager has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“If Sweden doesn’t come to the World Cup of course I am going to be upset. It’s my colleagues and I know a lot of them.

“But a comfort would be that Mich gets a chance to go to the World Cup. It’s no secret he is one of our best players and it makes a lot of sense that he gets called up. He has been outstanding in the last games.”

Barnsley stalwart

Barnsley swooped to sign Helik in 2020 after he caught the eye playing his native country with Ruch Chorzów and KS Cracovia and he adapted to life in the Football League with ease.

He has made 89 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions since his move and has chipped in with seven goals and three assists from the back.

The centre-back played a key role in the Tykes getting in the play-offs last term under former boss Valerien Ismael.

He will now be looking to help them survive and they currently sit 22nd in the league table, five points from safety with eight games left to play.

Barnsley have turned a corner over the past couple of months and have given themselves a strong chance of avoiding the drop to League One.

They have a big game coming up after the break against 21st place Reading and can close the gap to two points if they can beat Paul Ince’s side in that one.