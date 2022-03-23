Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna admits QPR loan man Macauley Bonne is probably not at his most confident.

Ipswich Town swooped to sign the striker last summer on a season-long loan.

Bonne, 26, has scored 12 goals in 39 games in all competitions for the Tractor Boys this season.

However, he has only managed to find the net once in his last 23 outings.

He came off the bench for the East Anglian outfit in their last game against Oxford United and McKenna said, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times:

“I thought that was head and shoulders his best 45 minutes in my time here. I felt like that was hopefully Macauley getting back to his best self.

“I have to say he’s been positive around the place. We’ve had a couple of good chats this week and he’s feeling better in himself.”

He added:

“Strikers are confidence players and he’s probably not at his most confident. He had a couple of little opportunities that didn’t go his way, but that’s football and it’s up to him to keep working hard in training.”

Ipswich Town’s push for promotion

Ipswich Town will be hoping Bonne can hit a hot streak again as they chase down a place in the League One play-offs.

They are currently six points off the top six with seven matches left to play so are still in with an outside shout. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the league and are back in action this weekend at home to Plymouth Argyle.

McKenna has been a hit since taking over from Paul Cook earlier in this campaign and has adapted well to life in the dugout in the Football League.

Bonne is due to return to his parent club QPR this summer once his deal at Portman Road expires and his long-term future is hanging in the balance right now.

He joined the R’s from Charlton Athletic in 2020 but managed to score only three times for the London side in the second tier last term.

The Zimbabwe international still has another year on his deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.