Reports emerged late last night suggesting that Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is poised to retire with immediate effect.

Defoe, 39, returned to Sunderland in the January transfer window. The striker has spent close to four seasons with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and enjoyed relative success with the club, winning the Scottish title last year.

And almost five years after leaving Sunderland, Defoe would make his return, and much to the delight of Black Cats supporters.

Defoe’s return was seen as a masterstroke by the club. Previous manager Lee Johnson wasn’t so keen on the transfer but after he was sacked, Defoe was brought in.

Since, the veteran striker has featured seven times in League One but has failed to score. His ‘homecoming’ debut was hyped up, but Sunderland would lose the game v Doncaster Rovers, making for a bleak day on Defoe’s return.

So why is he retiring?

Well, for one, Defoe is 39 years old. He’s been playing professional football for 22 years, playing at the highest levels and all across the country too.

That said, why would he return to Sunderland, only to hang up his boost weeks later?

Did Defoe underestimate League One? Did he overestimate how much he’d be able to contribute to the club in such a short space of time?

Defoe played a part in the last three matches for the Black Cats under new manager Alex Neil, staring just one of them.

He’s proved to be a useful attacking option and his imminent retirement with leave Neil with one less striker ahead of what now looks to be a top-six charge for the club, who’ve gone unbeaten in their last six to move back up into 6th.

Details of Defoe’s decision will surely emerge in due course. Right now though, Sunderland fans may be confused, and frustrated by the decision, after giving him such a warm welcome back.

Sunderland are next in action against Gillingham at the start of next month.