Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey got another 66 minutes under his belt for the U23s yesterday.

Charlton Athletic are looking to ease the midfielder back to full fitness.

Forster-Caskey, 27, has been sidelined for the whole of this season to date but is well on the road to recovery now.

He got another valuable outing for the development squad against Peterborough United, with the official twitter account tweeting (see below):

FULL-TIME | Peterborough United U23s 3 Charlton U23s 2 A much better second half but the young Addicks suffer defeat as Jake Forster-Caskey gets 66 minutes under his belt. 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 22, 2022

Forster-Caskey played last week as well against Watford and scored after just 25 seconds. However, he couldn’t prevent the Addicks from losing 3-2 to the Posh.

Closing in on his Charlton Athletic return

Charlton Athletic’s boss Johnnie Jackson has said that he could return to the side this weekend away at Doncaster Rovers.

Forster-Caskey picked up an ACL injury at the back end of the last campaign against Lincoln City and has been missed in the middle of the park this term by his side.

Getting him back for the final stage of this season will be a big boost for the Addicks after what has been a very frustrating campaign in the end.

They had hopes of making a push for promotion under former boss Nigel Adkins but a poor start saw Jackson take over and have to steady the ship.

The team have won their last two games against Gillingham and Burton Albion to increase the gap between them and the relegation zone.

Only eight games are left now and many of Charlton Athletic’s players will be playing for their futures in the remaining matches.