QPR’s Chris Willock has taken to Twitter after it was confirmed that he’d miss the remainder of the season.

Willock, 24, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing his hamstring.

The former Arsenal youngster picked up the injury during the first half of the 3-1 defeat v Nottingham Forest earlier in the month, with news breaking yesterday that Willock would be sidelined until next season.

It’s a huge blow for Mark Warburton and his QPR side who’ve now lost four of their last five in the Championship, with Sunday’s defeat v Peterborough United leaving them in 8th ahead of this international break.

And it’s a huge blow for Willock who’s been in fine form this season – he’s scored seven and assisted 11 in his 35 league appearances for the R’s this season.

Taking to Twitter, he posted:

Words can’t describe how I feel right now – I’m absolutely devastated😭 but all went well with my operation; I would therefore like to thank everyone who has given there support to me throughout the season but more importantly for my faith in Jesus Christ my Lord 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aBNP1D4lSq — chriswillock (@chriswillock) March 22, 2022