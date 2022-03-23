Birmingham City are interested in signing defender Terell Thomas, reports Jacque Talbot.

Birmingham City are keen on the free agent centre-back.

Thomas, 26, left League One side Crewe Alexandra in the January transfer window and is currently on trial with Reading.

He has now emerged on the radar of one of the Royals’ Championship rivals, with journalist Talbot tweeting (see below):

EXC: Understand Reading Under-23s' player Terell Thomas has garnered the interest of Birmingham City as well as a number of top League One clubs. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/opho0eN2zk — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) March 22, 2022

Potential Birmingham City addition?

Thomas has never played at Championship level before but would add competition and back-up to Birmingham City’s defensive department if they decided to hand him a deal.

He signed for Crewe Alexandra last summer on a free transfer and played 19 times for the Cheshire outfit in all competitions during the first-half of this season before heading out the exit door this winter.

The Londoner spent the previous few campaigns with AFC Wimbledon and was a hit with the Dons, making 90 appearances altogether before leaving when his contract expired.

He had a spell as a youngster at Arsenal before switching to Charlton Athletic’s academy. He never played for the Addicks’ first-team though and instead gained experience with a couple of loan spells away from The Valley with Woking in non-league.

Thomas was released in 2017 and subsequently spent a season on the books at Wigan Athletic, the majority of which he spent on loan at Sutton United, before his switch to Wimbledon on a free transfer.

He needs to find a new permanent home now and will be fit following his spell at Crewe Alexandra and his trial at Reading.