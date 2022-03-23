Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that West Brom could extend Andy Carroll’s stay at the club.

West Brom signed Andy Carroll late in the January transfer window after Daryl Dike sustained a hamstring injury.

Since, the former Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham forward has scored one in nine Championship outings for the Baggies after starting the season with Reading.

And Baggies boss Steve Bruce, who managed Carroll at Newcastle United, previously said that he would ‘address’ Carroll’s situation closer to the end of the season.

Now, with only a handful of games remaining, journalist O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that a new deal for Carroll ‘could be on the cards’, saying:

“We know Steve Bruce knows all about him from their time together at Newcastle.

“He’s only on a short term contract, so another short term contract could be on the cards.”