Sunderland are set to offer a new contract to Ross Stewart, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Sunderland want to tie down the striker to a fresh deal to fend off any potential interest from elsewhere.

Stewart, 25, is currently away on international duty after receiving his first ever Scotland call-up.

The attacker has been a hit with the Black Cats this season and has fired 22 goals in all competitions so far.

Sunderland situation

Stewart’s current contract at Sunderland expires in 2023 which means he is due to become a free agent at the end of the last campaign.

The Daily Record claim that Championship side Swansea City were interested in the January transfer window and ‘several’ of their rivals are keeping tabs on his progress as well.

He made the move to the North East in January 2021 and scored only three times last season before he really found his feet this term.

Stewart started his career in his native Scotland with spells as a youngster with the likes of Celtic and Partick Thistle before he had to drop into the lower leagues to climb his way back up.

Spells at Albion Rovers and St Mirren came and went before Ross County took a gamble on him back in 2018 that ended up paying off.

He scored 28 goals in 82 games for the Buddies to earn a move to the Stadium of Light and hasn’t looked back since.

Sunderland are currently eyeing promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil and are currently sat in 6th place.