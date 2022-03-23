Pundit Andy Townsend has urged Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough ace Djed Spence to snub the chance to sign for Liverpool.

Spence, 21, has been linked to a host of top flight European clubs this season. The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been frequently mentioned, with Liverpool and Manchester City now in the race alongside the likes of Bayern Munch and Borussia Dortmund.

But speaking on talkSPORT, Townsend has urged Spence to snub Liverpool, saying (via HITC):

“He has been outstanding. During that Cup run, he was absolutely fantastic. He looks like a player of real promise.

“However, I don’t think anyone should go to a club knowing you are going to go there and going to sit and you are going to wait. If he goes to Liverpool, those two positions (right-back and left-back) are incredibly strong at that club.”