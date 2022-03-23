Matt O’Riley reveals why he signed for Celtic from MK Dons
Matt O’Riley says he left MK Dons for Celtic to boost his chances of an international call-up.
The midfielder made the move up to Scotland in the January transfer window.
O’Riley, 21, has been a hit at Celtic Park since his winter switch and has made 13 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.
His performances have been recognised and he has been called up to the Denmark national team.
He has opened up about his departure from MK Dons, as per an interview with Tipsbladet:
“The switch to Celtic was a step up and I have managed to play continuously there, which Jesper Sorensen (Denmark under-21 boss) has looked at.
Blow for MK Dons
Losing O’Riley in the last transfer window as a blow for MK Dons was he was a key player for them during his 12 months at the club.
He joined the Buckinghamshire club in January 2021 after spending six months without a club after his departure from Fulham, which was where he started his career.
The former England youth international went on to score 10 goals and assist eight in 54 appearances for the Dons altogether before he was lured away by Celtic.
MK Dons are going for promotion to the Championship this term under Liam Manning and are currently sat in 3rd place in the League One table after an impressive past couple of months.
They are only three points off the top two now with seven matches of the campaign left to play.
Manning’s men are out of action now due to the international break and next play on 2nd April at home to Shrewsbury Town as they look to keep the heat on Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic above them.