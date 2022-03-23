Matt O’Riley says he left MK Dons for Celtic to boost his chances of an international call-up.

The midfielder made the move up to Scotland in the January transfer window.

O’Riley, 21, has been a hit at Celtic Park since his winter switch and has made 13 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

His performances have been recognised and he has been called up to the Denmark national team.

He has opened up about his departure from MK Dons, as per an interview with Tipsbladet: