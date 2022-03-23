A report from Mail Online has reiterated Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham’s interest in Hull City and England U21 star Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lewis-Potter, 21, has been linked alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham throughout the season.

The youngster netted 13 goals in League One last season and has eight in the Championship for Hull City this time round, having recently earned his first call-up to the England U21 side.

Brentford attempted to sign the attacker back in January but failed with a £12million bid. Now though, Mail Online has reiterated West Ham and Spurs’ interest in Lewis-Potter ahead of the summer transfer window.

The pair are said to be ‘among’ the Premier League clubs looking into a move for the Hull City man.

Hull’s new owner though, Acun Ilicali, does not believe that Lewis-Potter is worth anything below £20million – he said, as quoted by Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas earlier in the year: