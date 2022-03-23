West Ham will be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, and QPR’s Seny Dieng is a target.

Dieng, 27, is currently sidelined with a quad injury. The Senegal international goalkeeper though has been impressive between the sticks for QPR over the past two seasons, having seen Premier League links emerge last season.

The likes of Arsenal and Crystal Palace were said to be sniffing around Dieng last season. Now though, trusted Hammers source ExWHUemployee has revealed that David Moyes’ side have been impressed by Dieng, and that they could move for him in the summer.

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone also remains a target.

Speaking on the West Ham Way Podcast, ExWHUemployee said:

“On the keeper front, we will sign a keeper. A couple of names in the running that aren’t currently with us, are Sam Johnstone, who I’ve spoke about before, and I think his name is Seny Dieng of QPR – he’s someone that’s impressed.”