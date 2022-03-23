Rotherham United signed Will Grigg on loan from Sunderland at the start of the season to bolster their attacking options.

An injury at the beginning of February has meant that the 30-year-old will sit out the rest of the season, but, Grigg had played his part to help Paul Warne’s men to top of the League One table.

The loanee has netted six goals since arriving at Rotherham United, but there’s more to his game than finding the back of the net.

Grigg has impressed many fans this campaign with his overall play and will want him signed up on a permanent basis in the summer.

Grigg’s role

The striker’s main role was alongside Michael Smith, who has netted 23 goals in all competitions this season.

It is evident that Grigg isn’t the prolific goal scorer in the side, but is instead a key part to the puzzle, showing great link-up play with his strike partner and also the midfield behind him, as well as running the channels to spread defences.

According to WhoScored, he has averaged 1.5 shots, 68.9% passing accuracy and 1.3 aerial duels won per-game, showing his dominance in the attack.

Can a deal be done?

With the 30-year-old’s contract at Sunderland coming to an end in the summer, he will be available on a free transfer for clubs to pick him up.

However, wages and promised game time may be a problem for the Millers, but Grigg looks to be enjoying his time in South Yorkshire.

Many may say that Grigg is past his best, but even if Warne’s side gain promotion to the Championship, the striker will still be a great asset to the squad for the dressing room atmosphere as well as being an experienced Football League player.