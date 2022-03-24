Josh Murphy has had an underwhelming time at Cardiff City, showing only glimpses of the talent that was promised.

The winger was signed by Neil Warnock in 2018 from Norwich City after the Bluebirds gained promotion to the Premier League.

He was touted as being the missing piece in City’s jigsaw, adding some much needed attacking prowess in a side unexperienced in the top division.

In his first season, Murphy made 29 appearances and chipped in with two goals and three assists in what was a turbulent term at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The season after demonstrated no real improvement to his game, playing 27 times and finding the net only five times. He featured sporadically throughout the year spending a large time on the bench with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing being favoured by then manager Neil Harris.

The 2020/21 campaign was a difficult one for the entirety of the City squad, having to deal with an empty stadium during the pandemic and a loss in the the previous season’s play-offs.

After Harris’ tenure came to a premature but unsurprising end, Murphy performed well under Micky McCarthy and started to show what he was capable of doing at Championship level at least.

What next for Josh Murphy?

Murphy has since been loaned out to Preston North End where he has failed to make any real impact, appearing only nine times due to injury. His contract is up at the end of the season and he is facing an uncertain future at the club.

A departure would free up funds and space in the squad for Steve Morison to bring in his own players.