The extension of Steve Morison’s contract until the end of next season has given the Cardiff City manager time to rebuild in the summer.

With the inevitability of finishing in mid-table, it has been an underwhelming season for Cardiff City who have entered a transitional period. Morison has got the best out of his younger players, helping to develop their performances and make the side look more of a threat going forward when compared to previous managers.

As City have no cup competitions to worry about and nothing to play for in the league, they will surely be preparing for the summer transfer window with a hefty number of players out of contract.

However, looking ahead to next season, we take a look at three positions Cardiff City must look to bolster in the summer…

Goalkeeper

Current first-choice keeper Alex Smithies’ contract runs out at the end of the season. Smithies has made 28 league appearances so far this season, standing out as one of Cardiff City’s best players in a generally lacklustre squad.

Dillon Phillips is currently the substitute keeper and has performed well for City in the past. A cheaper option for the club would be to use Phillips in the starting XI next season, bringing in a back-up to replace Smithies.

However, he has not played a consistent run of league games since September after he conceded nine goals in his last two Championship appearances. The only other option currently is youngster George Ratcliffe who is yet to make an appearance for the club, lacking the experience to step up to the first team just yet.

Central midfield

The Bluebirds could be dealt a huge blow if talisman Joe Ralls doesn’t renew his contract before the end of the season. The captain has made 26 league appearances so far, working well with the more inexperienced players in the squad.

The bulk of the current City midfield are also out of contract with Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna and Will Vaulks looking unlikely to be staying in the Welsh capital much longer.

Bacuna has not played a single minute of football since December, and a lack of appearances and a high wage makes it almost certain that the Curacao international will be on his way out. Pack and Vaulks are both players that have featured sporadically since Morison has taken over, opting for loanee Tommy Doyle and youngster Eli King instead.

Wide areas

There is currently not a single winger in the Cardiff City squad, due to the likes of Junior Hoilett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing leaving last summer. The Bluebirds have very clearly been missing any attacking quality out on the wing. Morison is currently using loanee Cody Drameh and Joel Bagan as wing-backs but this is not sustainable if City want to be successful long term.

With the return of Gavin Whyte from Oxford United, Morison could bring in another winger on the opposite side that would compliment the Northern Ireland international well.