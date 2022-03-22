Mikel San Jose only spent one season with Birmingham City before returning to Spain with SD Amorebieta last summer.

Birmingham City were the Spaniard’s first club after leaving Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2020. San Jose has spent the majority of his career with the Basque club, starting out in their esteemed youth academy before spending a short spell with Liverpool.

He then returned from Liverpool on loan before making the move permanent in 2010.

After 10 more years with Bilbao, San Jose joined Birmingham City, who he played for 28 times prior to being let go at the end of his deal. But how is San Jose faring back in Spain with SD Amorebieta?

The vastly experienced 32-year-old has been in and out of the Spanish second-tier side’s starting XI for much of the season, with 10 of his 17 La Liga 2 outings coming as a substitute. Operating either as a central or defensive midfielder, San Jose has played 18 times across all competitions.

In recent weeks though, he has been included from the start. San Jose has played all 90 minutes in Amorebieta’s last two league games, playing a part in the last four overall after returning from a back issue.

However, Amorebieta will be hoping San Jose can help turn around what has been a difficult season so far.

A 0-0 draw with 22nd place Alcorcon last weekend brought an end to a four-game losing streak but the Spanish outfit remain seven without a win, leaving them down in 21st place in La Liga 2, nine points off the foot of the table.