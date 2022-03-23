Blackburn Rovers defender and captain Darragh Lenihan has picked up a groin injury and has had to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad as a result.

The 28-year-old has been in immense form this season and has only missed three games of the campaign that sees the Rovers in 6th place.

Lenihan started off his professional career at Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and since has racked up 247 appearances, scoring nine times and assisting six.

A 15th place finish was not good enough by their standards last season, but players such as Lenihan have stepped up to the mark and given Blackburn Rovers the platform to mount a promotion push.

It wasn’t long ago in the season when the Rovers were in for a shout of automatic promotion, but injuries to important players such as Ben Brereton Diaz have slowed their momentum down, and now they have an injury to their captain to deal with.

With the final month of the season close to being underway, no cheap slip-ups are needed, and if Lenihan is missing for a large chunk of time, it will be a big miss for Blackburn Rovers.

Other options

Jan Paul van Hecke has partnered Lenihan for large parts of the season. The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender has been instrumental to Rovers’ success in this campaign, even though he’s only played 25 games.

Another defender in line is Scott Wharton, who is the other main centre-back in the back-three. The 24-year-old has featured in 23 games this season and has been a solid presence in defence.