Nottingham Forest youngster Ateef Konate has said he has been discussing his future with the club as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

In the summer of 2020, Nottingham Forest brought French youngster Konate over to England, signing him from French side Le Havre.

Since then, the 20-year-old has found much of his game time with the club’s U23s, though he was handed his Championship debut against Barnsley earlier this year and has played three times for the senior side overall this campaign.

There are some question marks surrounding his long-term future though, with his deal said to have another 12 months remaining on his contract (as per Nottinghamshire Live).

Now, Konate has spoken about his future, revealing that he has spoken with the club about it. He added that he will be waiting to see what “ambitions” Forest have for him before making a decision.

As quoted by Foot Mercato, here’s what he had to say:

“I feel good here, very well honestly.

“Afterwards, we will have to see what the club offers me and the ambitions they have for me and then it will be up to me to make a decision. We started discussing the future.”

Impressing with Andy Reid

As said before, much of Konate’s game time has come for Nottingham Forest’s U23s, and he has been putting in strong displays for the young Reds.

In 18 games, Konate has managed five goals and five assists, proving to be a serious threat. He has played either as an attacking midfielder or on the left-hand side for much of the season and has managed an impressive three goals in his last three Premier League 2 appearances.

Nottingham Forest already have academy graduates like Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates in the starting XI, so there is certainly a path for youngsters like Konate to follow if they want to become a first-team regular at the City Ground.