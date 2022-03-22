QPR’s standout centre-back Rob Dickie has been linked with a summer move to the Premier League in recent months.

A report from 90min claimed last month that Dickie was on the radar of West Ham United boss David Moyes, who could be in the market for defensive reinforcements in the summer.

The Hammers are no strangers to a Championship signing, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma becoming first-team regulars after impressing in the second-tier.

With that in mind, here are three free agent centre-backs QPR should look at if Dickie departs this summer.

Connor Goldson

In his time with Rangers, Goldson has become one of the Scottish Premiership’s best central defenders.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man has played 210 times for the club across all competitions. He has remained a key player throughout his time at Ibrox, testing himself against some top sides in the Europa League and helping Rangers win the Scottish Premiership.

However, his deal is up this summer and could be a shrewd free agent signing for QPR.

Michael Hector

Fulham man Hector was reported to be on QPR’s radar in January, but a move failed to materialise. He remains out of contract in the summer though and given his level of Championship experience could prove to be a great signing for the R’s.

The 35-time Jamaica international has played 176 times in the Championship and, at 29, would bring a great level of experience to the R’s defence.

Danilho Doekhi

A more left-field option would be Dutch centre-back Doekhi, who is currently the captain of Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career playing in the Netherlands and maybe up for a new challenge in the summer as he approaches the end of his contract. He has a strong amount of experience behind him and he still has plenty of time to grow and develop, so could be worth eyeing up for QPR.