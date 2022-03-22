Some big names in the second tier of English football feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72.

Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall, Zambo Anguissa and Flynn Downes are the biggest names floating about in transfer headlines recently.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League outfit Newcastle United are set to start their chase for Nottingham Forest’s star youngster Johnson, with the Geordies eager to get a deal done in the summer window. The 20-year-old has netted 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season for the Reds and will not doubt be on the radar of many clubs come the summer.

Another player in Steve Cooper’s side is next on the list. Over the weekend, Forest took on Liverpool in the FA Cup, and scouts from three different Premier League teams were reportedly in attendance in order to learn more about centre-back Joe Worrall – the three clubs are believed to be Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and West Ham United.

Zambo Anguissa signed for Italian giants Napoli on loan from Fulham with a €15million option to buy last the summer. Now, the president of the Serie A club has said recently that they are looking for a discount of around €4million due to injury problems. It’s clear Napoli would like to sign the midfielder but whether or not Fulham will accept the lower offer is unknown.

Swansea City midfielder Downes. The 23-year-old was last week identified by Leeds United as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips should they lose him. But today, a report emerged from Wales Online that said, ‘It would take a pretty sizeable transfer fee to convince the Swans to let him go’.

The young man will catch the eye of many clubs better of than Swansea City this summer, and it will be difficult for them to keep hold of their man.

Lastly, Sheffield United loanee Conor Hourihane doesn’t see a future for himself at parent club Aston Villa, and reports continue to link Newcastle United with Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly.