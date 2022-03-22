Nottingham Forest struck gold when they recruited Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence on loan last summer.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Championship’s standout performers this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists for Nottingham Forest in 33 games.

Unsurprisingly, his form has attracted interest from elsewhere, and as much as Forest may wish they were able to, a permanent deal looks highly unlikely. That means there will be a vacant spot on the right-hand side of Steve Cooper’s starting XI.

With that in mind, here are three free agents Nottingham Forest should consider to replace Spence.

James Bree

Former Aston Villa man Bree is closing in on the end of his contract with Luton Town and could be a shrewd free transfer signing for Forest.

The 24-year-old still has his best years ahead of him and already has a vast amount of Championship experience under his belt. This season, he has managed one goal and an impressive six assists across all competitions.

Bree can play either as a right wing-back or right-back and even filled in as a right-sided centre-back against Hull City at the weekend.

Ryan Nyambe

Namibian international Nyambe looks as though he will be leaving Blackburn Rovers for nothing at the end of the season, and it would be a great move by Forest to bring him to the City Ground.

Nyambe has 150 Championship appearances to his name and can also operate as either a right-back or right wing-back.

One down side of the current Blackburn Rovers man is his injury record though, with the player currently sidelined too.

Junior Sambia

A slightly more left-field option would be Montpellier’s Sambia, who is 25 and currently plays in Ligue 1. The Lyon-born ace sees his deal run out this summer and is said to have stalled contract talks in January.

Sambia can feature anywhere on the right and has also spent time playing as a central midfielder before. He has played 137 times in France’s top-flight and would certainly be an intriguing option for Nottingham Forest to explore.