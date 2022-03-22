Portsmouth signed Tyler Walker on loan from Coventry City in the January transfer window this season.

Since then the 25-year-old has been sub-par for Pompey, playing 13 league games and scoring only one goal.

Despite this, Danny Cowley has had success with the forward in the past – in the 2019/20 season with Lincoln City, Walker scored 16 goals and picked up four assists in 34 matches under Cowley’s management.

Since then the pacey striker has moved around, spending time at Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and his current club Portsmouth.

When asked about Walker by Portsmouth News, Cowley went on to say:

“I’ve got the best out of Tyler once – and will try to keep working with him to find the spark that he needs to play to his best.

“He scored against Crewe in the previous game he started and then picked up that ankle injury, which probably just stopped his momentum a little. Unfortunately, that’s the way it has gone for him.

“We haven’t seen the best of him, that’s obvious to say. I’m not going to criticise my players and I never will, not to you guys, and I don’t mean that disrespectfully. Being a professional footballer is a tough job, especially at a big club like Pompey where there’s a lot of noise, so I’m not going to create more.

“Tyler has to keep working. His attitude, work ethic and willingness for the team is, without doubt, there, but it has not happened for him at this point.”

Walker’s future…

It seems that Walker’s future at Portsmouth could turn into a permanent deal if he proves himself in the last eight games of the season, with Cowley looking very supportive of the forward.

This season Walker appeared mainly off the bench for Coventry City where he scored two goals in 19 appearances (15 as a substitution) for the Sky Blues and was seen out of favour at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

If Walker picks up his form, Coventry City could look to give the Englishman a second chance, although with the Sky Blues looking to fight for play-offs, this could yet be unlikely.

The best option for Cowley now would be to keep faith in Walker and see if he still has the goal scoring threat in him that Cowley is all so familiar with.

Up next for Portsmouth is a trip to Bolton Wanderers in League One on April 5th.