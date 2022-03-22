Wigan Athletic pair Tom Naylor and Jason Kerr have been named in the EFL Team of the Week.

Wigan Athletic beat Morecambe 4-1 over the weekend thanks to goals from Kerr, Josh Magennis, Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys.

The Latics are only a point behind table toppers Rotherham United in the League One table now with two games in hand.

Two of their players have been recognised in the EFL Team of the Week, powered by WhoScored ratings (see tweet below):

Wigan Athletic eyeing return to the Championship

The title is in Wigan Athletic’s hands with Rotherham United winless in their last five matches in the league.

3rd place MK Dons are keeping the heat on at the moment and Leam Richardson’s side will be eager to keep their run of form going to make sure they stay clear of them.

Next up for the Latics is a clash against rivals Bolton Wanderers after the international break.

Both Naylor and Kerr made the move to the DW Stadium last summer and they have slotted into their squad with ease this term.

Naylor became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract at Portsmouth expired and has since become a key player for Wigan Athletic in the middle of the park. He nearly ended up joining League Two side Mansfield Town before the ‘Tics swooped in.

Kerr has adapted well to life in the Football League after dropping down from Scotland after an impressive past campaign with St Johnstone. He has made 15 league appearances this term and adds strong competition to their defensive department.