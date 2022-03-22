Swansea City are said to be facing a bid decision on Jordon Garrick’s long-term future with the club as he closes in on the final 12 months of his contract.

The 23-year-old has spent this campaign on loan away from Swansea City, linking up with League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long deal last summer.

Across all competitions, Garrick has played 42 times for the promotion-chasing Pilgrims. In the process, he has managed an impressive seven goals and eight assists, helping the club mount a serious push for a place in the Championship next season.

Now, a fresh report from Wales Online’s Tom Coleman has provided insight on Garrick’s transfer status back with Swansea City.

The report states that the Swans look set to have a big decision to make on the forward’s long-term future on the horizon. Garrick sees his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium expire next summer and it remains to be seen if he has a part to play in Russell Martin’s plans.

Is there a place for Garrick in Martin’s side?

One factor that will certainly work in Garrick’s favour is his versatility. While with Plymouth Argyle, the Swans’ academy graduate has operated heavily as a centre-forward as well as on the left or right-wing.

At 23, he still has plenty of time to develop too, and his goal contributions this season have shown his end product.

There could be space for Garrick to break into the side anywhere in attack. Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi are the main options at striker and more depth on the wings wouldn’t go amiss, so the loaned-out forward could yet forge a future for himself with Swansea City.