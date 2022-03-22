Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has discussed his future at the club, failing to rue out an eventual departure.

Berge, 24, has recently been called up to international duty for Norway’s upcoming friendly games v Slovakia and Armenia.

It comes after an improved spell of form for the Sheffield United man who’s scored three in his last four Championship outings now, helping the Blades up into 5th place of the table.

Berge though has previously been linked with a move away – the midfielder was at one point linked with several top-end Premier League clubs and upon relegation last summer, his future remained uncertain.

He remained at Bramall Lane, but speaking to European outlet TV2 (via SportWitness) ahead of his upcoming games for Norway, Berge said of his future in South Yorkshire:

“In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.

“We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.”

So what will Berge’s Sheffield United future hold?

Berge still has two years left on his Sheffield United contract. It seems unlikely that many Premier League clubs will return for Berge given his recent injury woes, although his recent form could put him back on the radar.

He’s proving to be a fine player in the Championship. Now that he’s settling down and playing more regular football, Sheffield United are reaping the rewards, and Berge’s goals could yet be the different in the Blades’ bid for promotion.

Should Berge’s form continue until the summer, and Sheffield United miss out of promotion, then the club may yet have some unwanted interest in the midfielder.

Like Berge says though, anything is possible.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Stoke City after this month’s international break.