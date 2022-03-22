Doncaster Rovers striker Jordy Hiwula says that the squad ‘believe’ they can avoid relegation from the third-tier despite the recent poor form.

Gary McSheffrey’s side sit 23rd in the League One table and are four points from safety.

Doncaster Rovers have picked up just one win in their previous eight league outings – a 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley.

The Rovers haven’t managed to escape the relegation many times this season, and have been destined for League Two football all year round, but, the drop zone is now closer than ever with teams around them dropping points for fun.

All things considered, Hiwula, 27, has said that the squad ‘believe’ they can escape the drop:

“We really believe we can get out of this you know,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield (via Doncaster Free Press).

“There’s seven games left to go so we just need to give our all for the next seven games and see what happens.”

Hiwula has been struggling with injuries all year round since he signed for Doncaster Rovers from Portsmouth at the start of the season.

He has managed just 19 appearances this season, scoring one and assisting two, and he returned to first-team action on Saturday afternoon after missing the last two-and-a-half-months.

Now, he will be more motivated than ever to help his side’s beliefs of remaining in League One to be proven true.

Can they do it?

Earlier on in the season, some may have said that it would be unthinkable for Doncaster Rovers to stay up, but now with other teams around them such as Morecambe, AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood out of form, it looks like a real possibility.

However, Neil Harris’ Gillingham are starting to find their feet, and they currently look like the top favourites to escape relegation out of all the team battling, meaning the Rovers are most likely going to face the drop if the Gills keep it up.

Next up for Doncaster Rovers is home tie against Charlton on Saturday afternoon, which you could say is a must win game.