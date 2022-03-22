Jordan Storey has been a mainstay in Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI since joining on loan from Preston North End in January.

Sheffield Wednesday brought the 24-year-old in on a temporary deal until the end of the season in a bid to bolster their options in defence.

Since then, he has successfully nailed down a starting spot in Darren Moore’s side. He was an unused substitute against Oxford United in the first game after his arrival at Hillsborough but since then he has played every minute of League One football, totalling 1080 minutes over 12 games.

And, the Owls could do a lot worse than trying to bring Storey back permanently in the summer.

Storey’s role

Since joining Sheffield Wednesday, the Preston North End loanee has spent the vast majority of his time on the pitch operating on the right-hand side of Moore’s back three.

Storey has put in some assured performances in the role but looked shaky when he was moved over to the left-hand side after Dominic Iorfa’s return to the starting XI against Gillingham. On the whole though, the South Petherton-born defender has impressed.

His aerial presence has been of huge importance, averaging a thoroughly impressive 5.8 aerial duels won for Sheffield Wednesday. Along with his dominance in the air, Storey averages 1.8 interceptions and 0.8 blocks per game for the Owls, showing his ability to read the game.

Could a deal be done?

Although Wednesday would be wise to pursue a permanent deal for Storey, it could be difficult.

The centre-back is contracted to Preston North End until the summer of 2025 after signing a fresh agreement last year. Not only that, but it has been reported that Preston’s motivation behind the loan move was to give Storey more first-team game time before bringing him back into the fold next season.

That being said, Storey has failed to rule out a possible return to Hillsborough, potentially offering Sheffield Wednesday a glimmer of hope.