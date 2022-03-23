Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been linked with Championship side Fulham in recent weeks.

With Fulham looking likely to make a return to the Premier League this season, this could be the Cottagers’ first big signing back in the top flight.

Gomez, 24, has been out of sorts at Liverpool this season – with the signing of Ibrahima Konate in the summer there is simply no room for Gomez in the Liverpool team anymore.

With the defender implying multiple times that he wants more game time, a move could definitely be on the cards for Fulham.

There haven’t been many rumours for clubs interested in the technical centre-back outside of Fulham, which could also play this move into their hands.

Despite this, Liverpool will definitely want to keep Gomez around and at a reported £27million, it wouldn’t come cheap for Marco Silva’s side.

So what’s the latest on Joe Gomez’s future?

It is reported that Klopp doesn’t want to lose Gomez, and will definitely try his best to keep the Englishman around but with reported rumours that Gomez is worried he won’t be in the England squad come Qatar, this will be a tough task.

Gomez is out of the England squad going into the next international break, even with two defenders dropping out of the squad he didn’t get called up, with Gareth Southgate preferring to go with Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Gomez wasn’t helped by his injury which he suffered on international duties for England in November 2020 and since then hasn’t really been able to pick up his form. However, if Fulham do go up and pull the trigger on this deal it could definitely revitalise his career.