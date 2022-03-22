Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has ‘responded well’ to training with Chile, after the 22-year-old received a surprise call-up.

Brereton Diaz was recently called up to the Chile national side for their upcoming World Cup qualification games against Brazil and Uruguay.

The Blackburn Rovers favourite hasn’t featured last month after sustaining an ankle injury, and so his call-up to the national side came as a surprise, with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray playing down the likelihood of Brereton Diaz receiving a call-up at the start of the month.

But emerging reports from South America (via SportWitness) have revealed that Brereton Diaz has ‘responded well’ to training with his national side.

The report goes on to reveal that Brereton Diaz appears to have trained at full capacity, indicating that he is close to a full recovery from the previous ankle injury.

Chile though appear unlikely to play him in the game against Brazil on Thursday.

Blackburn’s saviour?

Blackburn have now won just one of their last five Championship games. They’ve dropped out of form and nearly out of the top-six, with their defeat at Reading last time out placing them in 6th ahead of this international break.

Mowbray has missed Brereton Diaz’s goals. But with the striker seemingly on the mend, he could yet put Rovers’ campaign back on track and add to his tally of 20 Championship goals for the campaign.

The club will be hoping that Chile use the striker sparingly over the course of the international break, but ensure that he’s full fit and firing to come back into the side when Blackburn travel to Coventry City in their next outing at the start of next month.