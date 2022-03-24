Experienced defensive-midfielder Kevin McDonald departed Fulham at the end of last season for Dundee United after serving the club for the best part of five years.

The Scottish veteran left Fulham upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season after making 128 appearances for the Cottagers.

Most of them outings came in his first two seasons at the club due to injury problems, and it was confirmed towards the end of last season at the 33-year-old had a kidney transplant for a disease he was managing for a dozen years.

McDonald didn’t play a single game of last season’s campaign.

The midfielder fell down the pecking order as they club started to strive up to the Premier League in 2018, as they signed new, younger players in his position.

Before his time at Fulham, he was a regular in League One for five years at the likes of Sheffield United and Wolves, leading to being picked up by the Cottagers in 2016.

When deemed back fit, the former Scottish international was picked up on a free transfer by Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

McDonald started off his career at rivals Dundee before moving on into English football.

But, how has he fared since his Fulham exit?

McDonald has once again been limited to game time this season.

He has made just six appearances in all competitions for his new side in Dundee United, but the side are enjoying a successful season sitting in 4th place and well in shout for a European spot.

It’s just the total of 388 minutes McDonald has played this season, and with his contract expiring in the summer, it isn’t looking good for him.

Nevertheless, he remains a Fulham legends of the modern era and he could still have a few more playing years left ahead of him – fans will no doubt wish him well in whatever he does.