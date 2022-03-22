Fulham’s André-Frank Zambo Anguissa signed for Napoli back in August 2021 on loan with an option for the Italian club to buy the midfielder for €15million.

Anguissa featured briefly for Fulham in August before securing his move to the Serie-A after expressing a desire to leave Craven Cottage.

For Napoli, he has played over 50% of their minutes and also featured in the Europa League.

With eight games to go in the Italian first division, Napoli sit three points behind league leaders AC Milan and will remain confident of winning their domestic league, much like Anguissa’s parent club, Fulham.

Anguissa’s campaign hasn’t been without setbacks as two injuries have kept him sidelined for longer than ideal and more recently have forced him to miss Cameroon’s World Cup Qualifiers against Algeria this month.

As a result of these injuries, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly said the Italian side ‘will try to snatch a discount’ of around €4million due to the injury related problems the defensive midfielder has suffered.

What should Fulham do?

Ultimately, the decision rests in Fulham’s hands as to whether they accept this request.

Some would say Fulham would be silly to do such a thing as back in November reports broke claiming Napoli directors believed €15million was a steal and they’d doubled his market value, if this was the case then why would Fulham accept a reduced price?

It is unknown whether Fulham would be willing to comply and bring the agreed asking price down or whether they’ll hold out for an extra few million.

It is important to bear in mind Fulham spent around £30million for the midfielder and rejected a £22.5million bid from Spain for him back in 2020.

Fulham aren’t short of interest in the Cameroon international as Premier League outlet Crystal Palace were once hoping to hijack Napoli’s bid, meaning we can’t rule out the possibility of this interest re-surfacing.

With Fulham looking set for a Premier League return, every penny they can get will count towards their pivotal summer recruitment.