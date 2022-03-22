Attacking-midfielder Matheus Pereira departed West Brom for Saudi side Al-Hilal at the start of this season after expressing his desire to leave the Baggies after spending two seasons at the club.

The 25-year-old had just had an outstanding campaign with West Brom in the Premier League and scored 10 and assisted six despite their relegation.

The creative magician had a Championship season to remember in his first year at the club whilst on loan from Sporting CP, netting eight goals and assisting 20 in what is one of the best individual seasons the second-division has seen.

Pereira looked as though he was going to see himself return to the top flight, with Aston Villa being one of the clubs who were said to be interested.

But in the end, he secured a big money move to Saudi side Al-Hilal, which is rare for someone to do so at his age.

Here is an updated version on how Pereira has fared since his move from West Brom…

How has he fared since leaving West Brom?

As many would’ve guessed, Pereira is again producing another creative masterclass this term.

The Brazilian has netted just the two goals but has set up 13 in all competitions for his new side, giving them a massive helping hand to sit 2nd in the Saudi Pro League.

As well as this, Pereira has bagged himself a trophy already this season, with Al-Hilal becoming champions of the AFC Champions League in 2021.

There’s no doubt the move has been successful for the 25-year-old, on the pitch and off the pitch. But, many would surely like to see him back in one of Europe’s top five leagues to see his talent more often, and the fact he is only in his mid 20’s makes that a big possibility.