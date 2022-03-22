Tom Flanagan left Sunderland in the January transfer window, moving to League One rivals Shrewsbury Town on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The move brought an end to Flanagan’s three-and-a-half-year affiliation with Sunderland, having joined the Black Cats form Burton Albion in the summer of 2018.

Across all competitions, the Northern Irishman played 115 times for the Black Cats, In the process, he netted five goals and three assists and was a consistent starter for the club all the way up to his departure. He played in 25 League One games for Sunderland prior to his January move, even captaining the side against Lincoln City.

But how is Flanagan faring since leaving Sunderland?

Well, since coming off the bench to play 33 minutes in his debut, Flanagan has played every minute of League One football for Shrewsbury Town.

In eight outings for the Shrews, Flanagan has helped keep an impressive five clean sheets – all of which have come in the last six games. Operating in Steve Cotterill’s back three, the 30-year-old has thoroughly impressed alongside Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Matthew Pennington, leaving Aaron Pierre on the bench.

Flanagan’s form hasn’t only earned him praise from the Shrewsbury Town faithful either, with Northern Ireland rewarding his performances with a call-up to the international squad. He has been named in Ian Baraclough’s squad for the Green and White Army’s upcoming fixtures against Luxembourg and Hungary.

After returning from international duty, Flanagan will be looking to help the Shrews build on recent back-to-back wins as they look to climb into mid-table.

As it stands, Cotterill’s men sit in 16th, a healthy 12 points clear of the relegation zone.