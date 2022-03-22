John Lundstram left Sheffield United last summer, linking up with Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers.

The move came at the end of the midfielder’s contract with Sheffield United, making the move to Glasgow on a free transfer.

Lundstram had been a standout player for much of his time at Bramall Lane but saw his game time limited towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

Overall, the former Everton youngster played 120 times in his four years with the club, chipping in with eight goals and nine assists in the process before heading for a new challenge in Scotland.

But how has Lundstram fared since moving to Rangers?

Well, he was in and out of the side from November to February, but he successfully made his way into Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side at the start of last month and has managed to maintain his place in the side since then.

Overall, the 28-year-old has played 37 times for Rangers this season, chipping in with three goals and one assist. He has mainly operated as a central or defensive midfielder, but his versatility has been on show too. Lundstram filled in as a centre-back against Motherwell last month, helping his side to a 2-2 draw.

Lundstram has been heavily involved in Rangers’ memorable Europa League run too. He has played a part in all but one game and played all 90 minutes in both games against German giants Borussia Dortmund, also netting in the huge 4-2 win at the Signal Iduna Park.

Looking forward, Lundstram’s main aim will be catching Celtic at the top of the table, with Rangers currently three points behind. The Liverpudlian will also be bidding to help his side maintain their European run, with a quarter-final clash against Braga awaiting next month.