Blackpool could look to send young defender Oliver Casey out on loan ahead of next season.

Since joining from Leeds United last summer, Casey has seen limited game time with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool.

Across all competitions, he has played only five times this season, including only one Championship start. He played all 90 minutes in the 2-1 loss to QPR last month, with his only other two starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

Blackpool will have one eye on next season as another campaign of Championship football beckons, and Lancs Live has now revealed what the 2021/22 campaign could hold for Casey.

The report states that the centre-back could leave the Tangerines on loan in the summer to give him a shot at more regular game time. Not only that, but if the right move comes along, a deal could end up being permanent.

Casey’s first-team prospects at Bloomfield Road

The former Leeds United youngster has seen limited game time for Critchley’s side this season, but at 21, he has plenty of time on his side if he wants to break into Blackpool’s starting XI.

A loan exit could be the perfect opportunity to show he’s deserving of a chance in the first-team too. Casey has only played eight senior games in his career, so a stint elsewhere could be perfect for his development.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Jordan Thorniley and Callum Connolly are all ahead of Casey in Critchley’s pecking order, so it makes sense for the youngster to head out on loan before returning to stake a claim for a starting spot in the future.