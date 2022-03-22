Hull City’s Andy Smith says he would be open to a return to Grimsby Town this summer.

Hull City loaned the defender to the National League side in the January transfer window.

Smith, 20, spent the first-half of this season with Salford City in League Two to gain experience.

He went on to play four times for the Ammies and has since made seven appearances for the Mariners since his winter switch to Blundell Park.

The centre-back has enjoyed his time with Paul Hurst’s side so far and isn’t closing the door on a return there next term.

He has said, as per a report by Grimsby Live:

“Yeah, definitely. All I’ve had is really good stuff from this club.

“The training ground, the fans, the staff, everything has been very good for me. I’d definitely not be against coming back next season, we’ll take it from the summer and see where we are.”

One for the future at Hull City

Smith was born in Oxfordshire but moved to East Yorkshire as a youngster before rising up through Hull City’s academy alongside the likes of Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Brandon Fleming.

The defender has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut back in August last year by their former boss Grant McCann.

His loan moves to Salford City and Grimsby Town this term will be giving valuable experience and he is due to return to the MKM Stadium this summer before his situation will be reviewed again.

His parent club are not safe in the Championship just yet and are currently 20th in the league table right now, 13 points above the drop zone with seven games left to play.

Shota Arveladze’s side are back in action after the international break at home to Huddersfield Town.