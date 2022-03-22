Blackpool will ‘almost certainly’ trigger a one-year option in Josh Bowler’s contract, says LancsLive reporter John McDougall.

Bowler, 23, joined Blackpool on a free transfer in the summer. Since, the former Everton man has scored seven and assisted three in his 37 Championship outings, proving to be a hugely important player for Neil Critchley’s side.

In the January transfer window, interested emerged in Bowler. Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were linked with a late move for the attacker, with Premier League clubs Brentford, Leicester City, Norwich City and Wolves all having been mentioned since.

Bowler only signed a one-year contract with Blackpool last summer, but the Seasiders have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Addressing Bowler’s future, McDougall wrote in a recent report:

“There were bids in the January transfer window from fellow Championship duo Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest and his contract is up this summer.

“Fortunately for the Seasiders, they obtain a 12 month option which will almost certainly be taken up, but with only a year left on his deal come the summer, other teams may return to test Blackpool’s resolve for his services.”

A big decision for Blackpool…

With Blackpool almost certain to trigger that one-year extension, it seems likewise that Bowler will attract yet more transfer interest in the summer.

He’s had an impressive season so far and he’s only got better as the season has progressed, scoring four in his last seven league outings for the club who currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table.

Blackpool only valued Bowler at a reported £1.5million in January. That number seems a little low given his recent performances and the emerging interest from the Premier League, so expect that number to increase in the summer when Blackpool inevitably do trigger his contract extension.

The Seasiders return to Championship action against Sheffield United after the international break.