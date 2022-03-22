Coventry City star Callum O’Hare has quashed transfer speculation surrounding his name after insisting he is ‘loving it’ with the Sky Blues.

O’Hare signed a new two-year deal at Coventry City in January this year amid interest in the midfielder during the winter transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined the Sky Blues on a permanent deal at the start of the 2020/21 Championship season from Aston Villa after spending the League One campaign the year before on loan.

O’Hare was rated highly at the Villa when coming through as a young prospect but never got his chance, and has since shown his raw quality for a different Midlands team in Coventry City.

The Solihull-born man has netted three goals and assisted six – two less goal contributions than his overall total in last year’s campaign.

In his first season at Mark Robins’ side, he scored three goals and assisted four in 29 games, the numbers are gradually improving each year and it doesn’t come as a surprise that many clubs were chasing him in January.

Here is what O’Hare had to say himself when asked about transfer speculation, via CoventryLive.

“Yes (I hear speculation), I guess so but you know, it’s just noise really. I just want to get on with it and keep playing my football and hopefully keep improving as every game goes on.”

When asked if his contract decision was a no-brainer in January, he answered:

“Yes, I’m loving it here. The fans are unbelievable.”

Will Coventry City hang onto their star man?

It will be difficult for sure. Top Championship clubs and Premier League clubs are more better off than the Sky Blues financially, and a big bid could come in during the summer with teams getting given new transfer budgets.

However, Robins and the recruitment team will no doubt do everything they can to keep hold of O’Hare, but a large amount of cash is always tempting for any club.

It’s hard to say, but Coventry City could may well hang onto the attacking-midfielder for another season at least with them still in the play-off race.

Next up for the Sky Blues is a tough home tie against 6th-placed Blackburn Rovers following the conclusion of the March international break.