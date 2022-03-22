QPR attacker Chris Willock has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021/22 Championship season.

Willock, 24, was brought off during the first-half of QPR’s defeat at Nottingham Forest last week.

Manager Mark Warburton revealed soon after that he feared WiIlock’s injury was worse than first though and now, the club have confirmed that the Englishman is set to miss the remainder of the campaign along with David Marshall, who’s also sustained a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the club, QPR’s Head of Medical Dr Imtiaz Ahmad said:

“Chris suffered a high-grade tendon tear in his right hamstring. We sought the opinion of two specialists who both advised surgery was necessary. As a result, he will not be in a position to play again this season.”

Willock has 35 times for QPR in the Championship this season. His seven goals and 11 assists have been a huge factor in the R’s play-off push this season, despite last Sunday’s defeat v Peterborough United throwing the Londoners out of the top-six.

Time to step up…

QPR have perhaps been over-reliant on Willock at times this season. With the former Arsenal youngster now ruled out until the next campaign, someone else will need to step up if QPR are to secure a top-six finish this season.

Fans will hope that the likes of Ilias Chair can put some poor recent form behind him, and step up to the plate in the final eight games of the season, with other midfielders like Stefan Johansen and Jeff Hendrick both having the ability, but both playing poorly recently.

QPR return to Championship action at home to league leaders Fulham after the international break – with two points and two places now seperating the R’s and the top-six, the club’s play-off dream looks to have dwindled.