Sunderland are currently 6th in League One with the short-term aim of gaining promotion this season, but they will already have one eye on the summer transfer window.

As they look ahead to an extended period on the training ground due to the international break, the fight for top-six is one they are well and truly involved in.

With other team’s having some advantages over the Black Cats in terms of fixture run-ins and games in hand, Sunderland will need consistent quality and a bit of luck to finish inside the play-offs this season.

That being said, head coach Alex Neil and the Sunderland recruitment staff will already have the summer transfer window in mind.

And with a view to next season, we take a look at three positions Sunderland must look to bolster in the summer…

Full-back

This one is very vague and the reason is simple. Sunderland currently only have two natural fit full-backs at the club and one of them hardly features, despite impressing when he has.

Sunderland’s summer signing last year Niall Huggins ruled himself out for the season before Christmas and the club proceeded to sell Denver Hume to Portsmouth, leaving them incredibly short at both left and right-back.

Carl Winchester and Luke O’Nien have both filled in at points from midfield, but going forward this isn’t an efficient method.

Central midfield

This area of the pitch was bolstered in January with the addition of Fleetwood Town’s Jay Matete, a player who has heavily impressed upon his arrival.

Despite this good coup, Wearsiders still feel they lack that ‘brute’ type midfielder who has height and can help dictate a game.

Sunderland’s midfield two recently has been a partnership of captain Corry Evans and new man Matete, but question marks have been raised over Evans’ contribution from midfield.

Striker

Sunderland currently have three options up-front which isn’t all bad on the face of it. Top scorer Ross Stewart, veteran Jermain Defoe and loanee Nathan Broadhead have all featured leading the line for the Black Cats this campaign.

Although, Defoe’s contract runs out in the summer and at 39-year-old his next step is anyone’s guess. This partnered with Broadhead who has proved injury prone may leave Sunderland short come the summer.

Broadhead has an immense amount of quality about him and Sunderland fans would happily take him on a permanent deal, but the fact he’s missed around 20 games through injury this campaign cannot be ignored.