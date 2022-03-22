Charlton Athletic’s Sean Clare has been named in the EFL Team of the Week.

Charlton Athletic beat his former club Burton Albion over the weekend and he put in an impressive display.

Clare, 25, missed a few games through suspension after getting sent off against Oxford United last month. However, he has since returned to the side and has inspired the Addicks to back-to-back wins.

He is one of four League One players recognised in the EFL Team of the Week, powered by WhoScored ratings (see tweet below):

First season back at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Clare last summer from Oxford United and he made his return to the club where he had a spell as a youngster.

He has since made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks this season and has chipped in with a single goal and four assists.

Prior to his return to The Valley, the Londoner also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Hearts.

Johnnie Jackson’s side have won their last two home games against Gillingham and Burton Albion and have eased their fears of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

They were in a dire run of form last month but the return of players like Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor has given them a big boost.

Next up for the Addicks is a trip to lowly Doncaster Rovers this weekend as they look to make it three wins on the spin.

Clare has been ever-present this term and will be keen to have a strong end to the campaign.