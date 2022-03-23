Andre Ayew left Swansea City for Qatar outfit Al-Sadd at the start of the season on a free transfer after two seasons in his second spell at the Welsh side.

Ayew’s exit was a highly anticipated one. With the Swans losing the play-off final to Brentford, the forward would’ve rightly felt that he was too good to spend another season in the second-tier of English football. In fact, after the final, Ayew himself revealed that he would’ve stayed with Swansea City if they gained promotion to the Premier League.

The winger had many offers on the table following the end of his contract, with Newcastle United one of the named Premier League clubs who were said to be interested in the 32-year-old at the time.

But, Ayew decided to go abroad due to not being satisfied with other deals offered to him, which is understandable, with his new club Al-Sadd reportedly offering around $200,000 per-week to secure his signature.

How has he fared since his move away from Swansea City?

As expected, Ayew is in immense form at his new club.

The former Swans man has netted 18 goals in 25 games already for Al-Sadd, helping them to top of the league and 15 points clear of 2nd place whilst being unbeaten all season with 20 wins and two draws.

Many won’t be surprised with the stats on show, after Ayew was too hot to handle in the Championship, scoring 16 and 15 in his last two seasons in the second division.

But, even if the 31-year-old was playing poorly, he’d still be faring fairly well with the amount of money he is earning compared to what he was at the Swans.

Ayew is doing brilliantly, and it will be interesting to see how his stats are come the end of the season. It would be great to see the Ghanaian back in England, though.