Swansea City could sell midfielder Jay Fulton in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Swansea City man Fulton was heavily linked with a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium in the January transfer window, but he ended up remaining in South Wales.

After the window shut, it was claimed that the midfielder turned down both Blackpool and Barnsley. Earlier in the season, Nottingham Forest were also said to be keen, but those links never materialised into anything more serious.

Now, with the end of the season and the summer transfer window in Russell Martin’s sights, an update on Fulton’s situation with Swansea City has emerged.

As per Wales Online, Fulton looks as though he is available for transfer.

The Bolton-born midfielder’s game time has been sparse this season, playing only 14 times across all competitions. Fulton has been involved in every Championship matchday squad since January 15th, but he has only played in seven games, with most of those coming as a substitute.

Time for a fresh start

Given Fulton’s lack of game time and Martin’s desire to freshen up his ranks next season, it seems as though a summer move would be beneficial for all parties.

The Scottish international has been with the club since January 2014 and still has over two years remaining on his current contract. Not only that, he has shown that he is more than capable of playing at Championship level, but it seems as though he won’t get the chance to play as much as he would like to with Swansea City.

After January interest from Blackpool and Barnsley, it remains to be seen if they retain their interest this summer.