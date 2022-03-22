QPR, Swansea City and Bournemouth are interested in Brentford winger Nathan Young-Coombes, according to a report by The Sun.

The Championship trio are all keen on the Premier League youngster.

Young-Coombes, 19, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bees.

The Sun claim top flight pair Southampton and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on his progress.

A wanted man

Young-Coombes has been on fire for Brentford’s B team this season and has chipped in with an impressive 27 goals.

He had spells in the academies at Crystal Palace and Chelsea before moving up to Scotland in February 2019 to link up with Rangers.

The teenager spent two years on the books at Ibrox and went on to become a regular for their reserves side before heading back down to England.

Brentford swooped to land him in July last year to boost their B team ranks and he penned a three-year contract with the London outfit, with the option for a further 12 months.

Thomas Frank’s side have a decision to make this summer as to what to do with him. A loan move to the Championship would be beneficial to his development as it would expose him to some senior football.

His chances of game time with the Bees in the Premier League next term are slim due to the abundance of attacking options they have at their disposal.

Young-Coombes has proven his worth for the development side over the past eight months or so and needs to test himself at a higher level now.