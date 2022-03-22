Port Vale assistant boss Andy Crosby says they hope to have Aaron Martin and Chris Hussey back tonight.

Port Vale are in action at home to Exeter City this evening.

The Valiants go into the game on the back of three wins on the spin.

Martin and Hussey both sat out of their last match away at Bradford City but their teammates didn’t need them in the end as they won 2-1 at Valley Parade thanks to goals from Ben Garrity and James Wilson.

Crosby has provided this injury update, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live:

“Aaron Martin was ill so he was ruled out and Chris has been carrying a back injury for the last couple of games, that’s what ruled him out. We are very hopeful for Tuesday.”

Port Vale eyeing promotion

Port Vale are on a roll at the moment and are currently sat in 8th place in the League Two table, two points outside the play-offs with two games in hand on 7th position Swindon Town.

The Valiants haven’t lost at Vale Park in their last six games on home soil as they prepare to lock horns with high-flying Exeter City.

Matt Taylor’s side are hoping that this is the year that they are finally promoted from the fourth tier and they are 2nd behind table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

Martin has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season and provides competition and back-up to Port Vale’s squad.

Hussey has been ever-present since making the move to Staffordshire in the January transfer window and has since featured 14 times.

Getting the duo back will be a big boost heading into some important upcoming fixtures, starting with tonight against the Grecians.