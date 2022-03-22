Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has reiterated his belief that Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy will be a regular first-team player for the Gunners in the future.

Norton-Cuffy’s time on loan with Lincoln City has given him the chance to test himself on the senior stage for the first time, and the young full-back has already made good on his opportunity to impress.

The 18-year-old has played 13 times for the Imps, chipping in with one goal and helping keep two clean sheets.

His performances have already earned high praise from Lincoln City boss Appleton, who has said Norton-Cuffy will play regular Premier League football in the future. And now, Appleton has reiterated his belief.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, the Imps manager admitted that while there are areas Norton-Cuffy can improve, he will “definitely” play for the Gunners’ senior side.

Here’s what he had to say on the Arsenal man:

“I don’t want Arsenal ringing me up saying ‘what have you said that for?’

“But I’ve been saying it behind the scenes, I think he will play for Arsenal’s first team on a regular basis. It might not be for a couple of years but it’s definitely going to happen.

“He’ll hopefully continue his progression over the next few games. There’s one or two things that I think I can help him with, but by the time he goes back to Arsenal, he’ll be much better.”

A perfect proving ground

Norton-Cuffy wouldn’t be the first promising young talent to go onto bigger things after spending time on loan with Lincoln City.

The most recent example is Welsh star Brennan Johnson, who has been tearing up the Championship with Nottingham Forest this season. Johnson spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Sincil Bank, managing 13 goals and 14 assists before returning to the City Ground, where he has nailed down a starting spot and emerged as a standout player.

With Johnson’s achievements and Norton-Cuffy’s development in mind, Premier League and Championship clubs will surely be looking at Lincoln City as a great place to send their young stars next season.